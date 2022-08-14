National Bank of Canada FI Has $39,000 Stock Holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 99.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198,790 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DISH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the fourth quarter worth $551,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the fourth quarter worth $1,551,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. 46.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James Defranco bought 35,620 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.66 per share, for a total transaction of $664,669.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 389,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,276,037.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISH Network stock opened at $20.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.15. DISH Network Co. has a 52-week low of $16.20 and a 52-week high of $46.31.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of DISH Network from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.21.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

