National Bank of Canada FI Increases Stake in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) by 108.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 480 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Piedmont Lithium were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLL. swisspartners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 1,100.0% during the first quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 120,000 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 203.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 134,136 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after buying an additional 89,986 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 532.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,951 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 32,796 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 14,997 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 7,138 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 24.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piedmont Lithium Stock Up 19.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLL opened at $66.70 on Friday. Piedmont Lithium Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.08 and a 1 year high of $79.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.22.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PLL. Cowen assumed coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

In other Piedmont Lithium news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 5,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $310,660.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,740,153.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Piedmont Lithium news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 5,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $310,660.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,771 shares in the company, valued at $5,740,153.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Armstrong purchased 2,500 shares of Piedmont Lithium stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.27 per share, with a total value of $95,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,299,993.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,776 shares of company stock valued at $691,814. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

