National Bank of Canada FI Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Get Rating) by 184.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XSMO. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 216,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,204,000 after purchasing an additional 18,673 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 308.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 131,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,418,000 after purchasing an additional 99,249 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 6,927 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 113,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF stock opened at $51.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.76. Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $42.42 and a 52 week high of $61.51.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.