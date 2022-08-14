National Bank of Canada FI Increases Stock Position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) by 78.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 159.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 290.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SAFM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Saturday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Consumer Edge downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.00.

NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $204.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.56. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $175.82 and a fifty-two week high of $221.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $208.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.64.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $14.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.81 by $7.58. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 43.58%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 46.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

