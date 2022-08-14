National Bank of Canada FI Invests $29,000 in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USAC. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in USA Compression Partners by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its position in USA Compression Partners by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 29,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in USA Compression Partners by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its position in USA Compression Partners by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 39,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. 22.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on USAC shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th.

USA Compression Partners Stock Up 0.7 %

USAC stock opened at $17.81 on Friday. USA Compression Partners LP has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $20.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.41 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.61.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). USA Compression Partners had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $171.46 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners LP will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USA Compression Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.79%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -724.11%.

USA Compression Partners Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

