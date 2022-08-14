National Bank of Canada FI Invests $30,000 in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Badger Meter by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 928,076 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $98,896,000 after purchasing an additional 10,128 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth $1,189,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Badger Meter by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Badger Meter during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Insider Activity at Badger Meter

In related news, VP William R. A. Bergum sold 2,362 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.40, for a total value of $227,696.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,400.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Badger Meter Price Performance

BMI opened at $100.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.33. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.20 and a 1 year high of $112.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85 and a beta of 0.86.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $137.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Badger Meter Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Badger Meter in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Badger Meter from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Badger Meter from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Badger Meter from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.67.

About Badger Meter

(Get Rating)

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.