National Bank of Canada FI Lowers Stake in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its position in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) by 91.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,640 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Calix were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 3,742.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,502,834 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $120,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,727 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Calix by 669.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,231,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $98,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,936 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Calix by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 885,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,015,000 after buying an additional 493,245 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Calix by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 749,055 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,902,000 after buying an additional 64,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Calix by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 579,274 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,325,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CALX. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Calix from $48.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Calix from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Calix from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Calix from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Calix from $57.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.90.

Calix Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CALX opened at $56.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.83. Calix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.59 and a 1 year high of $80.95.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $202.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.02 million. Calix had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Calix

In other news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $2,037,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 700,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,740,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michael Matthews sold 6,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.70, for a total value of $334,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 35,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $2,037,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,740,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,000 shares of company stock worth $4,394,050 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

Featured Stories

