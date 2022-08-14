National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $32,000 Investment in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of FLEX LNG by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 215,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 28,766 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of FLEX LNG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in FLEX LNG during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,091,000. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in FLEX LNG during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,754,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.88% of the company’s stock.
FLEX LNG Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of FLNG stock opened at $35.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.57. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $35.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.09.
FLEX LNG Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.46%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FLNG shares. SEB Equities lowered FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on FLEX LNG in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded FLEX LNG from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. SEB Equity Research lowered FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered FLEX LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.00.
About FLEX LNG
Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.
