National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $45,000 Investment in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,957 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,217,432 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,008,149 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,409,000 after acquiring an additional 53,424 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 806,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,725,000 after acquiring an additional 76,410 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,806 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 466,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BZH opened at $16.08 on Friday. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $23.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average of $15.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 13.55 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Beazer Homes USA ( NYSE:BZH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $526.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.33 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Beazer Homes USA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 11th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Maryland, Indiana, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

