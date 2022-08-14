National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 9,382 Shares of Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Rating) by 1,518.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Edesa Biotech were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Edesa Biotech Price Performance

EDSA opened at $2.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.53. Edesa Biotech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.94.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. Equities analysts anticipate that Edesa Biotech, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Edesa Biotech Company Profile

In related news, CEO Pardeep Nijhawan bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 594,812 shares in the company, valued at $951,699.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 36,500 shares of company stock worth $60,590. 44.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing clinical-stage drugs for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical treatment that is in Phase 2B clinical study for chronic allergic contact dermatitis.

