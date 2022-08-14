National Bank of Canada FI Purchases Shares of 245 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RTM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTM. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Independent Wealth Network Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 1st quarter worth $277,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RTM opened at $172.57 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $149.13 and a 52 week high of $192.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.74 and its 200 day moving average is $172.75.

