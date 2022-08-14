National Bank of Canada FI Raises Holdings in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) by 75.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STNE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 7,963 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 147.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 661,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,156,000 after acquiring an additional 393,888 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in StoneCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,281,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 11,063 shares during the period. 50.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get StoneCo alerts:

StoneCo Trading Up 6.6 %

STNE opened at $12.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.29 and a 200-day moving average of $10.33. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.81 and a 52 week high of $55.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. StoneCo had a negative return on equity of 4.20% and a negative net margin of 30.49%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on StoneCo from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on StoneCo from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, StoneCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.21.

StoneCo Profile

(Get Rating)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.