National Bank of Canada FI Reduces Holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 76.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter worth about $748,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Avis Budget Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,707 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,644,000.

In related news, Director Glenn Lurie sold 1,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.94, for a total transaction of $263,757.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Bernardo Hees purchased 26,000 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $189.90 per share, for a total transaction of $4,937,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 422,142 shares in the company, valued at $80,164,765.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn Lurie sold 1,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.94, for a total value of $263,757.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 83,734 shares of company stock worth $14,792,435 in the last ninety days. 37.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock opened at $189.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.96. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.68 and a 12 month high of $545.11.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $15.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.48 by $4.46. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 477.68% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.90 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 46.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Avis Budget Group from $184.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Avis Budget Group from $223.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.40.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

