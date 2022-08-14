National Bank of Canada FI Reduces Stock Position in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,595 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Lakeland Industries were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LAKE. Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 648,258 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,067,000 after purchasing an additional 164,742 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 261.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 212,975 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 153,975 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,017 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 10,646 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 3,407.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,417 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 10,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 174,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LAKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Lakeland Industries from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Lakeland Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Industries in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

NASDAQ:LAKE opened at $15.62 on Friday. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $24.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.81 million, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.54.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.13). Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $27.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.60 million. Research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire.

