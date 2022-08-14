National Bank of Canada FI Sells 1,200 Shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in VanEck Vietnam ETF were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in VanEck Vietnam ETF by 587.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vietnam ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vietnam ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vietnam ETF by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Vietnam ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period.

VanEck Vietnam ETF Price Performance

Shares of VanEck Vietnam ETF stock opened at $15.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.99. VanEck Vietnam ETF has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $21.66.

VanEck Vietnam ETF Profile

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

