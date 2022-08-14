National Bank of Canada FI Sells 147,000 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 90.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 147,000 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $37,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,024,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 51,154 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 6,942 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 31,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 9,905 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 392,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 56,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 319,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 23,606 shares in the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LYG has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 61 ($0.74) to GBX 64 ($0.77) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 58 ($0.70) to GBX 61 ($0.74) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 71 ($0.86) to GBX 72 ($0.87) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.00.

Lloyds Banking Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend

LYG opened at $2.23 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $3.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.0385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

