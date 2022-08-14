National Bank of Canada FI Sells 3,545 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,545 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 92.8% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 55,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 26,484 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Sirius XM by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,058,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,073,000 after buying an additional 380,378 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Sirius XM by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 926,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,886,000 after buying an additional 58,960 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Sirius XM by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 932,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,924,000 after buying an additional 56,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Sirius XM by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 743,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 11.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SIRI. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Pivotal Research downgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.55 to $7.10 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.60 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.94.

In related news, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 40,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $265,562.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,111,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,238,944.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Sirius XM news, EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 408,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $2,755,849.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 791,342 shares in the company, valued at $5,341,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 40,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $265,562.43. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,111,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,238,944.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,530,437 shares of company stock worth $10,136,827 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SIRI opened at $6.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.93. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.30.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.15% and a negative return on equity of 40.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.022 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

