National Bank of Canada FI Sells 378,500 Shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its position in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH – Get Rating) by 99.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,300 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 378,500 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in UiPath were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PATH. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 249.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 49,385 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 35,265 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,619 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 25,852.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,907 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 17,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UiPath by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,304 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $20.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of -26.88 and a beta of 0.09. UiPath Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $65.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.35.

UiPath ( NASDAQ:PATH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The healthcare company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). UiPath had a negative net margin of 42.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $245.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.81) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $47,142.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,882,379.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $57.50 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $43.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of UiPath from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.06.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

