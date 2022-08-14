National Bank of Canada FI Sells 4,096 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 88.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,096 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Pentair were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,017,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,096,761,000 after buying an additional 513,750 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 10,057,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $734,526,000 after buying an additional 971,852 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,373,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,399,000 after buying an additional 227,929 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,073,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,873,000 after buying an additional 48,765 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,689,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,791,000 after buying an additional 592,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

PNR has been the subject of several research reports. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Pentair in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays raised Pentair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Pentair from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.92.

NYSE:PNR opened at $50.69 on Friday. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $43.60 and a 1 year high of $80.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.09.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.93%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

