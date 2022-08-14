National Bank of Canada FI Sells 515 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KSS. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 3.4% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 40.0% during the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 172.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $38.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen lowered shares of Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. OTR Global lowered shares of Kohl’s to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen lowered shares of Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.79.

Shares of KSS opened at $33.18 on Friday. Kohl’s Co. has a twelve month low of $26.07 and a twelve month high of $64.38. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.89.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.59). Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

