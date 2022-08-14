National Bank of Canada FI Sells 75 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 104 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Watsco were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Watsco by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,677,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,150,524,000 after purchasing an additional 141,426 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Watsco by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,124,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,803,000 after purchasing an additional 114,330 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Watsco by 56.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,155,000 after purchasing an additional 49,094 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Watsco by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 142,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,648,000 after purchasing an additional 42,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Watsco by 1,360.9% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 39,195 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,263,000 after purchasing an additional 36,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

WSO stock opened at $302.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 0.93. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.68 and a 12 month high of $318.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $254.77 and its 200 day moving average is $268.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.33%.

In other Watsco news, Director Cesar L. Alvarez sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.55, for a total transaction of $1,014,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on WSO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Watsco from $208.00 to $204.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Watsco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $350.00 to $313.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Watsco to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Watsco from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.75.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

