National Bank of Canada FI Sells 79,804 Shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 95.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 79,804 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $2,515,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 120,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 24,015 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 104,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 11,532 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 10,585 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,112,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,970,000 after buying an additional 18,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LUMN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $11.23 on Friday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.31 and a 52 week high of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.92 and its 200-day moving average is $11.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.90%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.55%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

