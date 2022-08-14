National Bank of Canada FI Sells 9,399 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 97.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,399 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 67.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

SWAV opened at $289.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $202.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.03. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $113.36 and a one year high of $293.60.

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $120.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.51 million. ShockWave Medical had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SWAV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $176.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $201.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $232.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $245.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ShockWave Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.57.

In other news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.60, for a total transaction of $8,418,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,687,035.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $833,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,529,981.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.60, for a total transaction of $8,418,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,687,035.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,112 shares of company stock worth $14,129,438 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

