National Bank of Canada FI Takes Position in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. First American Trust FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000.

NYSEARCA:DEF opened at $69.80 on Friday. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a one year low of $60.23 and a one year high of $73.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.24.

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

