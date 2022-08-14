National Bank of Canada FI Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWRE. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $300,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 6,448 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 65.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 22,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 8,867 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF stock opened at $37.45 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $31.88 and a 52 week high of $42.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.20.

