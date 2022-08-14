National Bank of Canada FI Takes Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 24,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 19,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FALN opened at $26.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.48. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $30.44.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st.

