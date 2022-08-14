National Bank of Canada FI Takes Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 24,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 19,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ FALN opened at $26.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.48. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.23 and a 1 year high of $30.44.
iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.