National Bank of Canada FI Takes Position in loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LDI. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of loanDepot by 1,293.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 951,819 shares during the period. HST Ventures LLC purchased a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in loanDepot during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Wilshire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in loanDepot during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in loanDepot during the first quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LDI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on loanDepot to $1.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on loanDepot to $4.25 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on loanDepot from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, JMP Securities cut loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.05.

Shares of LDI opened at $2.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. loanDepot, Inc. has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $9.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average of $2.95.

In other news, CEO Frank Martell acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $81,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,702.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 79,408 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $166,756.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,020,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,142,344.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank Martell bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $81,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,702.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 183,285 shares of company stock valued at $450,113 and sold 2,253,523 shares valued at $3,612,301.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

