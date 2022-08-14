National Bank of Canada FI Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Get Rating) by 65.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,630 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IXC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 1,124.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 204,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,389,000 after purchasing an additional 187,692 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,854,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,356,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,006,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,896,000.

iShares Global Energy ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXC opened at $36.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.59. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $42.98.

iShares Global Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

