National Bank of Canada FI Trims Stock Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 99.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 68,894 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,139 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 40,991 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 18,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $87,858.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,947.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $45.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.44. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12-month low of $38.31 and a 12-month high of $65.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

