National Bankshares Boosts Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) Price Target to C$1.50

Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
Invesque Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.20. Invesque has a 1 year low of C$1.08 and a 1 year high of C$2.44. The firm has a market cap of C$72.29 million and a P/E ratio of -5.06.
About Invesque
Featured Stories
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Invesque Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesque and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.