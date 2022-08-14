National Bankshares Boosts Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) Price Target to C$1.50

Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Invesque Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.20. Invesque has a 1 year low of C$1.08 and a 1 year high of C$2.44. The firm has a market cap of C$72.29 million and a P/E ratio of -5.06.

About Invesque

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 31, 2018, it owns a portfolio of 98 health care and senior living properties.

