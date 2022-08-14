National Bankshares Cuts Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A) Price Target to C$213.00

Canadian Tire (TSE:CTC.A – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$215.00 to C$213.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price indicates a potential upside of 30.85% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC decreased their price target on Canadian Tire from C$222.00 to C$216.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Canadian Tire from C$187.00 to C$184.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Canadian Tire from C$260.00 to C$235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Canadian Tire to a “buy” rating and set a C$208.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$222.50.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Canadian Tire Stock Performance

Shares of CTC.A stock opened at C$162.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Canadian Tire has a fifty-two week low of C$159.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$203.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$166.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$176.11. The firm has a market cap of C$9.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.59.

Canadian Tire Company Profile

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.