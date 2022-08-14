National Bankshares Raises Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target to C$11.00

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$9.25 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.22% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC upgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$9.50 to C$10.25 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James set a C$12.00 price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.25 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$10.43.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:CHE.UN opened at C$9.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.00, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$957.37 million and a PE ratio of -4.65. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$6.01 and a 1 year high of C$9.18.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.