National Bankshares Raises Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target to C$24.00

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EFN. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$13.25 to C$14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Element Fleet Management presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$19.17.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

Element Fleet Management Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of EFN opened at C$17.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.70. Element Fleet Management has a 12-month low of C$10.99 and a 12-month high of C$17.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.00.

Element Fleet Management Increases Dividend

About Element Fleet Management

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This is a positive change from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. Element Fleet Management’s payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

(Get Rating)

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.