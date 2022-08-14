National Bankshares Raises Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target to C$24.00

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on EFN. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$13.25 to C$14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Element Fleet Management presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$19.17.
Element Fleet Management Stock Up 3.2 %
Shares of EFN opened at C$17.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.70. Element Fleet Management has a 12-month low of C$10.99 and a 12-month high of C$17.75. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.00.
Element Fleet Management Increases Dividend
About Element Fleet Management
Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising vehicle acquisition, financing, program management, and remarketing services to corporate, commercial, government, and public service vehicle fleets.
