National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 102.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,885 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NGG. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 22,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 323,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,376,000 after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,633,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 859.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 322,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,349,000 after purchasing an additional 289,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. 3.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Grid stock opened at $70.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.09. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $59.53 and a twelve month high of $80.20.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $1.1573 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NGG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Investec lowered shares of National Grid to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) in a report on Friday, June 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,145.00.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

