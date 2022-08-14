National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Hits New 1-Year High at $66.05

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $66.05 and last traded at $65.86, with a volume of 7049 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.83.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of National Health Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.25.
National Health Investors Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.86. The company has a quick ratio of 23.40, a current ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 45.32 and a beta of 0.88.
National Health Investors Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Health Investors
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in National Health Investors by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,404,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,907,000 after acquiring an additional 60,990 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 15.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,186,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,904,000 after purchasing an additional 299,737 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 941,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,112,000 after purchasing an additional 375,566 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 903,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,939,000 after purchasing an additional 54,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 23.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 888,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,432,000 after purchasing an additional 169,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.
National Health Investors Company Profile
Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National Health Investors (NHI)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.