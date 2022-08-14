National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Hits New 1-Year High at $66.05

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $66.05 and last traded at $65.86, with a volume of 7049 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of National Health Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

National Health Investors Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.86. The company has a quick ratio of 23.40, a current ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 45.32 and a beta of 0.88.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Health Investors

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 246.58%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in National Health Investors by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,404,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,907,000 after acquiring an additional 60,990 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 15.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,186,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,904,000 after purchasing an additional 299,737 shares during the last quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 941,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,112,000 after purchasing an additional 375,566 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 903,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,939,000 after purchasing an additional 54,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of National Health Investors by 23.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 888,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,432,000 after purchasing an additional 169,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

National Health Investors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.