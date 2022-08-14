Neotribe Partners I, Llc Sells 411,897 Shares of Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) Stock

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) major shareholder Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 411,897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total value of $1,173,906.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 810,468 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,833.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Neotribe Partners I, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 8th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 230,992 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total value of $602,889.12.

On Friday, August 5th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 193,171 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total value of $486,790.92.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 159,694 shares of Heliogen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total value of $418,398.28.

On Monday, August 1st, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 57,839 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total value of $135,921.65.

On Friday, July 29th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 288,403 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $709,471.38.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 73,130 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $151,379.10.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 81,273 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total value of $168,235.11.

On Monday, July 18th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 23,957 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total value of $48,153.57.

On Wednesday, July 13th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 13,545 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $27,360.90.

On Monday, July 11th, Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 78,164 shares of Heliogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total value of $166,489.32.

Shares of Heliogen stock opened at $3.02 on Friday. Heliogen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $16.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.78.

Heliogen ( NYSE:HLGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prime Movers Lab LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heliogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $330,250,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Heliogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,508,000. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Heliogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,150,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heliogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,430,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heliogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,908,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.

