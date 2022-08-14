NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.55.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of NetApp from $104.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NetApp from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NetApp from $102.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

NetApp Stock Up 1.7 %

NetApp stock opened at $74.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. NetApp has a 1-year low of $61.26 and a 1-year high of $96.82.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 127.40%. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,780,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,331. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $148,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 154,004 shares in the company, valued at $10,780,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,889,651 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetApp

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NetApp by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,823,258 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,143,331,000 after buying an additional 294,399 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NetApp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,051,825 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $924,667,000 after buying an additional 407,285 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in NetApp by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,329,363 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $691,339,000 after buying an additional 3,439,053 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,656,425 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $427,514,000 after buying an additional 62,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in NetApp by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,027,043 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $333,978,000 after buying an additional 510,307 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

