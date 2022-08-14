NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,342 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $1,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $654,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in NetScout Systems by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 142,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 58,966 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in NetScout Systems by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,215,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,384,000 after acquiring an additional 241,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in NetScout Systems by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 350,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,243,000 after acquiring an additional 102,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

In other NetScout Systems news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $101,010.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,908,615.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total value of $254,175.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,366,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $101,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,908,615.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems stock opened at $32.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.30. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $37.68.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $208.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.25 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 4.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NTCT shares. StockNews.com raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

