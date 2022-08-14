New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Position Lessened by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $3,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 137.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 2,690 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $121,722.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 36,016 shares in the company, valued at $1,629,724. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $46.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.01. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $34.41 and a 52-week high of $47.50.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $552.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.65 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business’s revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Jersey Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 63.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NJR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on New Jersey Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

New Jersey Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.