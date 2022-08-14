New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.71.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NYMT shares. Jonestrading lowered their price target on New York Mortgage Trust from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on New York Mortgage Trust from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 18th.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,006,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 42.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 96.2% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 12,212 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 4.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,151,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 49,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.07%. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -142.85%.
New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.
