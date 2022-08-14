New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.71.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NYMT shares. Jonestrading lowered their price target on New York Mortgage Trust from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on New York Mortgage Trust from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New York Mortgage Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 3.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,006,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 42.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 7,593 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 96.2% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 12,212 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 4.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,151,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 49,977 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Up 1.3 %

New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NYMT opened at $3.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.70. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $2.24 and a 12 month high of $4.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.07%. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -142.85%.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

