New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 137,130 Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) by 45.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 436,666 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,130 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kosmos Energy were worth $3,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KOS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Kosmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $881,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Kosmos Energy by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,469 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,944 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kosmos Energy by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 15,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Kosmos Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,344,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,455,000 after acquiring an additional 365,502 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $11.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.95.

Kosmos Energy Stock Performance

NYSE KOS opened at $6.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.88. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 58.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kosmos Energy news, Director Roy A. Franklin sold 20,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $147,197.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,263.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.