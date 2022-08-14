New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 4,386 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,386 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALKS. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 9,949 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Insider Activity at Alkermes

In related news, SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 7,474 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total value of $211,215.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,449.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alkermes Price Performance

ALKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alkermes to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.56.

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $26.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.88 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.39. Alkermes plc has a 1-year low of $21.24 and a 1-year high of $33.00.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $276.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.01 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

About Alkermes

(Get Rating)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.