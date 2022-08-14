New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,274 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $3,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the first quarter worth about $521,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 444.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KFY stock opened at $65.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $51.08 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.40.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.18. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $721.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.98 million. Analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is presently 10.02%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Korn Ferry from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Korn Ferry from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

