New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 150,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TWNK. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in Hostess Brands by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,497,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,419,000 after buying an additional 607,965 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 2,696,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,061,000 after purchasing an additional 8,361 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,521,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,493,000 after purchasing an additional 263,876 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 14.6% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,370,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,010,000 after purchasing an additional 302,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,023,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,916 shares in the last quarter.

Hostess Brands Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $22.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $24.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.46. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 7.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TWNK. Citigroup raised their price objective on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hostess Brands from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.57.

Insider Activity at Hostess Brands

In related news, insider Michael Gernigin sold 7,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $150,942.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,992.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

Further Reading

