New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 45.8% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 567 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 414.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 99.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 1,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $114,022.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,714,215.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Christopher K. Murray sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total transaction of $151,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,580.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Percy H. Carter sold 1,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $114,022.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,215.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,408 shares of company stock valued at $965,822 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BPMC opened at $72.22 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1 year low of $43.46 and a 1 year high of $117.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.45). Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 304.41% and a negative return on equity of 45.89%. The company had revenue of $36.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.86) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -9.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BPMC shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $68.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.47.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

