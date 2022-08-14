New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 19,702 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,702 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in News were worth $3,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWS. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of News by 5.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 161,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of News by 54.9% during the first quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of News by 53.7% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 8,569 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of News by 7.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 38,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of News by 3.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 31,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. 24.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded News from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 10th.

NWS stock opened at $19.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.46. News Co. has a 52 week low of $15.18 and a 52 week high of $24.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

