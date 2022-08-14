New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 49,464 Shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,010 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,464 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $3,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Petiole USA ltd bought a new stake in shares of Banc of California during the 4th quarter worth $9,166,000. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Banc of California by 1,481.5% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 392,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,699,000 after buying an additional 367,590 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Banc of California by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,475,949 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,198,000 after buying an additional 253,321 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Banc of California by 519.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,294,000 after buying an additional 183,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Banc of California by 96.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 301,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,918,000 after buying an additional 147,885 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BANC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Banc of California to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. TheStreet raised Banc of California from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of BANC opened at $18.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Banc of California, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.72 and a 12-month high of $22.09.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $85.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.95 million. Banc of California had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 29.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Banc of California, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is 14.91%.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

