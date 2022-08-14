New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 5,013 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIBK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the first quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 567.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1,085.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 97.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the first quarter worth $155,000. 69.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $41.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.67 and a 200 day moving average of $37.36. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.96.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.16). First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 14.93% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.11%.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, EVP Russell A. Lee sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $56,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,457.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total value of $41,833.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,859.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell A. Lee sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $56,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,457.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,099 shares of company stock valued at $625,022. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

