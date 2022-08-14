New York State Common Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Triumph Bancorp were worth $3,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TBK. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 176.7% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 657,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,301,000 after purchasing an additional 419,869 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 617.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 349,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,875,000 after purchasing an additional 300,930 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,137,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,443,000 after purchasing an additional 179,060 shares in the last quarter. THRC Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,219,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP increased its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 1,968,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,362,000 after purchasing an additional 77,117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TBK shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Triumph Bancorp to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on Triumph Bancorp to $76.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $107.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $125.00 to $94.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

Shares of Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $75.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.00. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.02 and a 1-year high of $136.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.89. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 23.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harrison B. Barnes purchased 3,800 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.65 per share, with a total value of $245,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,566 shares in the company, valued at $941,691.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Harrison B. Barnes purchased 3,800 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.65 per share, with a total value of $245,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,566 shares in the company, valued at $941,691.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 2,500 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,863,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

