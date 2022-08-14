New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $2.68 Million Holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,200 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,235,000 after purchasing an additional 16,977 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 924,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,845,000 after purchasing an additional 56,203 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 513,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 454,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,833,000 after purchasing an additional 12,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 322,306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,005,000 after purchasing an additional 23,381 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Community Bank System

In other Community Bank System news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $130,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,741.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Community Bank System Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CBU. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of CBU opened at $71.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.67. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.94 and a 1-year high of $78.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Community Bank System had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $167.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.37 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Bank System Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is currently 53.42%.

About Community Bank System

(Get Rating)

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.